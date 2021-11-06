Bullets beat Mafco in Airtel Top 8 opener

Nyasa Big Bullets on Saturday beat Mafco FC 3 – 1 in the first leg of their Airtel top 8 quarterfinal tie at Kamuzu Stadium.

Hassan Kajoke scored the first goal of the Airtel top 8 after 2 minutes into the game.

Mafco gained momentum and started playing deep into Bullets’ half and had some clear chances but failed to score.

Babatunde added the second goal in the 30th minute and he completed his brace two minutes before the end of the game.

In the second half, Mafco started playing well but failed to beat Ernest Kakhobwe in Bullets goal.

Bullets also had chances to score more goals and for several times hit the side woodwork.

Mafco’s Duncan Masoatheka got his team’s consolation goal in added time and the game ended 3-1.

In a post-match, interview Assistant coach for Bullets Peter Mponda said it’s not over until the last second game.

“It was a good game though we lost concentration. As you see our boys got passion to score more goals but failed. We will tell them not to relax in the second game because until the last whistle it’s when we can declare that we are through to the next round of the cup,” said Mponda.

Mafco coach Yohane Fulaye said they didn’t play as planned.

“We lost the game yes and my boys didn’t play as planned, our opponents scored an early goal that gave us pressure of playing, we are sure to do better in the second leg at our own backyard,” he said.

Chimwemwe Idana was voted best player of the match and received K50 thousand kwacha.

Airtel has pumped in K73 million Kwacha for eight top teams to compete and the winner will walk away with K17 million.