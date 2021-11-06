Broken down vehicle causes accident on Interchange

A vehicle which broke down on the Area 18 Interchange in Lilongwe on Friday morning and was left on the road for hours, caused an accident on Friday evening.

A horrible accident occurred on Friday night when a Prado rammed into the stationery vehicle at the interchange.

Some road users noted that they had seen the truck on Friday morning.

I passed this truck around 6 even the reflectors on it samaoneka — Ejide..🇦🇺 (@ejide_jr) November 5, 2021

This car broke down around 7 mmawa and ts very unfortunate that no one made the effort to move it.. our authorities are rubbish — Turf Resident (@chewannet) November 6, 2021

Malawians on social media have since faulted the Road Traffic Police for failing to ensure that the vehicle which broke down was removed from the road.

Yes people do speed but as many here have said if that truck/hazard was removed this would've been prevented. Let's place blame where blame belongs if we need change to happen. Our authorities need to enforce laws and ensure public safety. We pay taxes let them do their job! — ElizaMkutumulaMbamba (@ElizaMbamba) November 6, 2021

“Recklessness on the part of traffic police caused this. The dead truck was there for the good part of the day into the night without proper warning ⚠️ triangles,” said one person on Facebook.

“Malawi authorities… its high time you stop being reactive to zinthu zinazi, road safety in this case…

This truck broke down in the middle of the highway for over 10 hours and no efforts were made to tow it away despite causing traffic jam during all pick hours of the day,” said another Facebook user.