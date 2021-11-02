Mwanza health services administrator convicted of abuse of public funds

Mwanza health services administrator has been handed a suspended sentence after he was found guilty of abuse of office for including his personal motor vehicle on the list of the fleet for Mwanza District Health Office (DHO) and insuring the vehicle using public funds for Mwanza DHO.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) received a complaint in 2019 alleging that John Jere, Health Services Administrator at Mwanza District Hospital (then) abused his office.

The Bureau instituted investigation which established that Mr. John Jere used Mwanza District Hospital funds to insure his personal vehicle.

On 21st July, 2021, the ACB arrested Jere. He was taken to Mwanza Magistrate’s Court where he was charged with one count of misuse of public office contrary to Section 25B (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He appeared in Court on 29th September, 2021 for trial. He changed his plea of not guilty to that of guilty after the state had paraded three witnesses. The Court convicted him. On 11th October, 2021 the court sentenced him to thirteen months imprisonment with hard labour but suspended for seven months on condition that does not commit a similar offence during the suspension period.

He was also ordered by the Court to pay back to the Malawi Government the sum of K28,000.00 which he had benefited from the offence. He has since paid back the money.