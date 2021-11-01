Chakwera holds meeting with First Minister of Scotland

President Lazarus Chakwera on Sunday held talks with First Scottish Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Edinburgh where the Malawi leader made a commitment to work closely with the Scottish Government on matters of mutual interest.

The meeting took place at Sturgeon’s official residence, the Bute House in Charlotte Square in Edinburgh.

The bilateral meeting aimed at discussing the relationship the two nations have had for over a century and how to strengthen it for a common good.

During the discussions, President Chakwera made a commitment to work closely with the Scottish Government on matters of mutual interest both bilateral and multilateral levels.

In a Facebook post, Chakwera noted that Malawi’s relationship with Scotland which dates back to over 160 years is a great relationship that both nations value.

“This year, Scotland is hosting COP26 and Malawi chairs both the Least Developed Countries (LDC) block and SADC. Hence, our ties are now more important than ever amidst downsides that climate change and COVID 19 have brought to humanity.

“Over and above the existing collaborative programs between the two countries, climate change becomes a special focus,” said Chakwera.