Man arrested for sexually abusing 14-year-old girl

By Synd Kalimbuka

Police in Zomba are keeping in custody a 20-year-old man identified as Gift Kaliati for sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.

According to Deputy Police Spokesperson for Zomba Police station Sergeant Patrick Maseko, the suspect and the victim on October 29, 2021, agreed to meet at a wedding vigil.

Maseko said while there, the Kaliati sexually abused the child but they were caught red-handed by some people.

The matter was reported to her mother who in turn reported to Zomba Police Station who sent the victim to the hospital for medical examination.

Medical examination proved that the victim was really defiled and the suspect was arrested the same day.

Kaliati is expected to appear before court upon completion of the investigations.

He hails from Namachika village, Traditional Authority Jenala in Phalombe district.