Man arrested for biting baby

A 40-year-old-man is in police custody in Ntcheu for biting a nine-month-old baby on the cheek and thigh.

District Police Spokesperson, Rabecca Kwisongole said the incident happened yesterday Sunday at Ben Chimseu Village, Traditional Authority-T/A Kwataine in the district.

The man identified as Patrick Gome bit the toddler on the cheek and thigh.

Kwisongole said the suspect will be referred to Ntcheu District Hospital for examination into his mental health state.

There were also concerns that the man was showing signs of rabies

“If results come out negative, we will charge the suspect with a case of acts intended to cause grievous harm,” Kwisongole said.

Reports show that the child was treated as an outpatient at Ntcheu District Hospital.