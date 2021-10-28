Residents kill suspected thief in Chitipa

People from Mwenefuvya village in Chitipa have killed a 22-year-old man who was found in a students’ hostel at a private secondary school.

Chitipa police station deputy public relations officer sub-inspector Hope Nyalinyali said the victim has been identified as William Mulungu.

According to Nyalinyali, during the night of 26 October, Mulungu went to Faith Private Secondary school and he entered in the hostel in the absence of students.

When the students returned from their studies, they found Mulungu in the hostel.

The students shouted for help and people from the community flocked to the scene. They chased after the suspected thief and started beating him.

Malawi Police officers also rushed to the scene and rescued the man. They took him to hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arriving at Chitipa district hospital due to loss of blood.

Police have since condemned the incident of mob justice

“People should not take the law into their hands, they should report the case to the police,” Nyalinyali said.

The deceased hailed from Namanyanga village in Traditional Authority Mwaulambya in Chitipa district.