Police arrests Ntcheu man for assaulting boy

Malawi Police have arrested a 38-year-old man in Ntcheu following a video which went viral on social media showing him physically assaulting a child.

In a video which Malawi24 has seen, the man who has been identified as Vincent Dzimazi is seen assaulting the boy up to a point of lifting him in the air and later throwing him on the ground leaving the boy in agony.

Following the matter, individuals and organizations including Eye of the Child, demanded the arrest of Dzimazi claiming what he did was uncalled for.

The Eye of the Child through a Thursday press statement said: “The Organization Condemns this inhumane Act and would like to Assure the General public that it is working with the Police to ensure that the alleged perpetrator is arrested and served with a stiffer sentence.”

Meanwhile, the Malawi Police Service through its Facebook page has confirmed the arrest of the suspect and it is reported that he is now being kept at Ntcheu police station.

“We have arrested Vincent Dzimazi, aged 38, of Gochi 2 village, Traditional Authority Mpando in Ntcheu district. A video clip circulating on social media this morning showed him perpetrating violence on a kid accused of stealing.

“Dzimazi is being kept in custody at Ntcheu Police Station.

“Meanwhile, Police is also checking up the condition of the victim. All other details will follow soon,” the MPS said.