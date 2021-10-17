Unima law student drowns in Nakawale River

A 26-year-old third year law student at University of Malawi has drowned at Nakawale River in Mangochi after stepping on a slippery stone when he was bathing.

The man has been identified as Noel Kazembe

Mangochi Police Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi said the incident occurred yesterday at Nakawale river in traditional authority Katuli in Mangochi.

Daudi added that on October 10, this year Kazembe and fellow students belonging to Seventh Day Adventist Church visited Katuli area for a week long evangelism campaign.

“On October 16, Kazembe and his fellow students went to bath at the said river in preparation for prayers. In the process he stepped on a slippery stone and fell on a deeper part of the river where he drowned,” she explained.

His fellow students shouted for help and villagers jumped into the waters and retrieved him.

He was rushed to Katuli Health Centre where death was pronounced upon arrival.

Meanwhile, the dead body has been taken to Mangochi District Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem.

Kazembe hailed from Ndola village, Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba.