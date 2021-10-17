Man, 55, murdered in Kasungu

Police in Kasungu have launched a manhunt for suspects who have murdered a 55-year-old man.

Kasungu Police Station Publicist Joseph Kachikho said the night of October 15, 2021 at Chigumba trading centre in Traditional Authority Wimbe in the district.

He added that the body of the deceased who has been identified as Yotamu Mwale was found on October 16, 2021 morning along the earth road with a cut wound on the head.

“The matter was reported to Police, where officers in company of medical officer from Shayona health center visited the scene,” he explained.

After conducting post-mortem, it was revealed that death was due to head injury.

Yotamu Mwale hailed from Mwankhama village, Traditional Authority Wimbe in Kasungu.

Police in the district have since urged anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to report to police.