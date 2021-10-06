Devotion: It’s a time to pray

Daniel 2:15-18 he answered Arioch the king’s captain, “Why is the decree so urgent from the king?” Then Arioch made the thing known to Daniel. Daniel went in, and desired of the king that he would appoint him a time, and he would show the king the interpretation. Then Daniel went to his house, and made the thing known to Hananiah, Mishael, and Azariah, his companions: that they would seek mercy from the God of heaven concerning this secret; that Daniel and his companions should not perish with the rest of the wise men of Babylon.”

There are some Christians including church leaders who are not aware of what is happening in the world today. We aren’t really fighting the physical battle but mainly the spiritual battle against the church of God. So be awake and be alert.

One of the manifestations of the spirit of antichrist is sudden (urgent) changing of laws to oppress God’s people. They always claim it’s urgent and important for people. They did it in Daniel time as seen in the opening scripture. They did it during the time of Esther and other times in history. Such laws are often passed without following proper channels.

Daniel 7:25 “And he will say words against the Most High, attempting to put an end to the saints of the Most High; and he will have the idea of changing times and law; and the saints will be given into his hands for a time and times and half a time.”

If you check different urgent laws oppressing God’s people are being passed in different nations of the world. These laws oppose God’s laws such as this one.

Hebrew 10:25 (EE)”Some people have stopped going regularly to our Christian meetings, but we MUST NOT STOP GOING THERE. Then we can help each other to be strong Christians. You should do this more and more, because the Lord’s great day is coming. You know that the Lord will return soon.”

Just as Daniel, Esther and others prayed for overturning the oppressive laws, its time we need to rise up and pray. We pray that people should be worshipping God freely. We also pray for the harvesting of souls during this time when Christ is about to come. This is serious hour and we can’t sit back and just watch.

Prayer

Thank you Father because of enlightenment of the times that we are in. We pray that our Christian meetings will continue as the saints wait for the coming of the Messiah. We oppose every plan of the devil to oppress your people through sudden change of laws. In Jesus Name. Amen.

+265888326247