Up-and-coming artist ill-treated at Onesimus show

Budding dancehall star 6th will live to remember Onesimus homecoming show in a different way.

The Blantyre based star was denied an opportunity to perform at the event despite being on the list of supporting acts.

In the narration of his ordeal, the Muli Uthenga star said the organizers cited late coming as the reason for not allowing him to take to stage.

The musician further said the organizers delayed to provide him with bus fare, hence he showed up late for the event.

“Imagine I borrowed bus fare to travel from Blantyre to Lilongwe. I tried to push them to give me the money so that I should repay my debt and get to the event on time. I was given the money around 12, I arrived at the event around 3 only to be told that I was late,” he said

As if that is not enough, the dancehall star was pushed from the stage by renowned Television personality and Director of ceremony Super DT.

In response, the Television personality said 6th contract was terminated by stage management because he showed up late. DT added that the musician overrated himself to the extent that he wanted to be the last to perform as if he was a headliner.

Onesimus homecoming show was staged at Lilongwe Golf Club on 26th September and it attracted a mammoth crowd.