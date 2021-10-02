Two arrested over murder in Mzimba

Police have arrested two men, Fishani Kayira and Chikumbutso Kaunda, for killing a 31-year-old man at a drinking joint in Mzimba north.

The deceased is Watson Nyirongo who hailed from Chibisa village, Traditional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba district.

It is reported that during the night of September 29, 2021, the two suspects alongside their friend Raphael who is on the run were at a certain drinking joint known as Mdikamoyo and they were taking some beer with Nyirongo (now deceased).

As time elapsed, a conflict broke out between the trio and Nyirongo. The trio reportedly assaulted Nyirongo severely and left the place.

In the next morning, Nyirongo was found unconscious near his house with deep cuts on his face and head.

He was rushed to Kamwe health centre and referred to Rumphi district hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem results revealed that death was due to severe head cuts.

The matter was reported to Rumphi police who arrested the duo.

The suspects will be taken to court soon to answer the charge of murder contrary to section 209 of the Penal Code.

Both Kayira and Kaunda come from Chibisa Village under Traditional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba district.