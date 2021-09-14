Unima social work society donates to children’s home, MACOHA in Mangochi

Social Work Students from the University of Malawi have donated various assorted items to Malawi Council for the Handicapped (MACOHA) and Malawi Children’s village – Open Arms both in Mangochi.

Apart from financial support, some of the donated items include Sugar, Soap and Biscuits

Speaking during the donation, Social work Society President James Chanika said as students they also believe in helping the underprivileged.

“We came across open arms children village as one of the places that is doing a great job in taking care of Children who lost their parents and those with disabilities ranging from 3 month to 2 years, during the visit we found out that the facility faces a lot of challenges ranging from food and other necessities.

“Then as social work students, we decided to do a fundraiser so that we can reach out to this place and make the difference. Among others, we did a car washing fundraising activity and we were successful and that is why we have managed to come here with the donation,” he said.

Chanika also appealed to well-wishers and the corporate world to consider reaching out to these places saying the children lack a lot of things including food items.

He said some of the things they lack on their day to day life are Lactogen number 1, and number 2, peanut butter, biscuits, clothes, soap, and sugar, just to mention a few.

“In this endeavor we are asking friends and well-wishers to join hands with us and support these orphans, and those living with disability,” he said.

Receiving the donation, Fred Mwaliwa of Open Arms Infant Homes thanked students for the timely donation saying the facility was finding it hard to find enough food for the children considering that Covid-19 has also affected people who provide support at times.

“We are very thankful for this timely donation, materials like these make a difference in the welfare and development of our infants here”.

However, Mwaliwa appealed to well-wishers to consider helping them with food items for babies and any financial support

During the trip, the students also appreciated the tasks that practicing social workers do, theories and approaches they apply in the field and challenges they encounter.

Apart from that, students especially fourth years, learnt different experiences from practicing social workers on the course knowledge they have recently learnt in class including child protection services, youth and development, advocacy in environmental sustainable development and disability.

Among others, Unima social work society is involved in various initiatives ranging from mental health, and charity and they are expanding the services within the campus and outside.