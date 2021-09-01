Traditional leaders asked to join fight against attacks on persons with albinism

Ministry of Civil Education and National Unity has asked traditional leaders in Mzimba to join the fight against abductions and killings of people with albinism in the country.

The Minister responsible, Timothy Mtambo made the speech in Mzimba during a meeting with traditional leaders at Mzimba District Council on Tuesday.

Mtambo noted that religious leaders in various parts of the country should also take part by discussing ways of addressing the problem.

The minister said that giving stiffer penalties, which include life imprisonment, to those who are involved in the barbaric acts can be commendable because the message can be clear to everyone.

“Government is not going to tolerate this, anyone found guilty of abducting, killing, and selling persons with albinism as well as vandalizing graves of persons with albinism for their bones will be given a stiff punishment. We want to ensure that there are community policing groups in your areas who should make sure that there is adequate security for persons with albinism.

“Let me appeal to you our chiefs to assist government in addressing this problem as well. Let us not shield people involved in this evil act in our communities. Let us not back anyone. Let the law take its course. Let the police do their work properly and professionally,” he said.

He also expressed concern over increase of rape and defilement cases in the parts of the country.

He then asked the chiefs to also take responsibility by advising their community members to desist from mob justice and vandalism by informing them that that the two are crimes punishable by law.

The minister noted that there are many issues such as corruption, patriotism, vandalism, encouraging the girl child education, health, farming, nutrition and climate change that require Civic Education in the country.