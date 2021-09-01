Mzimba East MP dies

Member of Parliament for Mzimba East Constituency Wezzie Gondwe has died this morning.

Parliament has said in a statement that the MP has died in South Africa.

According to Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Madalitso Kazombo, Gondwe was airlifted to South Africa yesterday through a chartered aircraft.

She has died of liver complications at Garden City Clinic in South Africa.

This year, Parliament has also lost four other legislators including Lingson Belekanyama, Jacqueline Chikuta and John Chikalimba who died of Covid-19 as well as Martha Lunji Chanjo of Nkhotakota North East.

Kazombo said Gondwe was flown to South Africa on Tuesday through a chartered aircraft, only to learn of her death this morning.