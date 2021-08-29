Bullets still lead the way, Silver thrash Warriors 7-0

The 2020/21 TNM Super League title race has reached a boiling point after both Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers registered vital wins in their respective matches played on Sunday.

Ten man Bullets recorded a hard-fought 2-0 victory over relegation threatened Chitipa United at Kamuzu Stadium.

First half strikes from Hassan Kajoke and Chiukepo Msowoya ensured that all the three points were collected by the defending champions who have had to ensure a very difficult period as they have now played eleven games in all competitions within the space period of three weeks.

Bullets impressed especially in the second half but they were dealt with a massive blow when Kajoke was harshly sent off by referee Zebron Lengani in the 64th minute.

A cross from Meshack Selemani saw both George Chikoka and Kajoke all running for the ball but it was the goalkeeper who landed badly and got injured in the process but no freekick was awarded to the visitors.

Surprisingly, Lengani sent off Kajoke upon seeing the condition of which Chikoka was in.

Despite the setback, Bullets held on to collect all the points in their quest for title defence.

The win takes them to 55 points with four games left to play.

As for Chitipa United, the defeat leaves them in the 14th position with 26 points from 28 games, a game more than fellow strugglers Mighty Tigers FC who have 28 points.

At Silver Stadium, Silver Strikers were in demolition mode as they thrashed aside Mzuzu Warriors 7-0 to send a statement of intent to Bullets that this season’s title race will go down to the wire.

The Bankers opened their scoring in the second minute through current top goal scorer Maxwell Gasten Phodo before a Blessings Tembo’s goal in the 10th minute.

Goals galore followed, with a brace from Stain Dave, Levison Maganizo, Zebron Kalima and Chinsinsi Maonga all scoring, in a match where Gasten missed a penalty.

The win sees Silver Strikers lagging behind to Bullets with three points but the latest result has seen their goal difference going up.

As for Mzuzu Warriors, the defeat was a final nail in their coffin as they have now been relegated from the top flight.

With two games left to play, their maximum points will be 23 if they manage to win them.

At Nankhaka Stadium, Blue Eagles’s seven winless run continued with another disappointing performance when they hosted Kamuzu Barracks.

The area 30 based side are not safe from the drop zone and they needed a win in order for them to comfortably seat outside the relegation zone but the barren draw sees them standing in the 12th position with 28 points from 27 games.

As for the Capital City Soldiers, the result sees them occupying 10th position with 35 points from 27 games.