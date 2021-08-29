Parents ordered to pay son K24 million for getting rid of porn collection

A court in the United States has ordered a couple to pay their 43-year-old son K24 million for destroying his collection of porn worth about K23 million.

US district judge Paul Maloney delivered his ruling last week, eight months after the son, David Werking, won a lawsuit against his parents.

News site USA Today reported that after a divorce, Werking lived at the parents’ home in Grand Haven, Michigan for 10 months.

He later moved to Indiana, leaving behind the porn collection which included 1,605 individual titles of DVDs and VHS tapes.

Werking’s parents were unwilling to transport the collection to their son, and they were uncomfortable with having the items in their home, hence they decided to destroy the items.

Werking’s father wrote in an email: “Frankly, David, I did you a big favor getting rid of all this stuff.”

In court, the parents said they had a right to act as their son’s landlords.

However, Judge Maloney responded: “Defendants do not cite to any statute or caselaw to support their assertion that landlords can destroy property that they dislike.”

Apart from the $30,441 (K24 million), Werking’s parents were also ordered to pay $14,500 (K11.6 million) to their son’s attorney.