29 Ethiopians arrested for illegal entry

Police in Mzimba have arrested 29 Ethiopian nationals for entering Malawi illegally.

The group of Ethiopians was intercepted on August 28, 2021, at Raiply in the district.

Mzimba Police deputy publicist, John Nyirongo a Malawian national identified as John Mphande, 44 has also been arrested for aiding and abetting the illegal immigrants.

According to Nyirongo, the police were manning Raiply Roadblock when they received a tip that a minibus registration number NB9570 was carrying illegal immigrants from Rumphi heading towards Lilongwe.

When the vehicle reached the roadblock, officers searched the said motor vehicle and noticed that it had illegal immigrants from Ethiopian and one Malawian national.

All the 30 people were arrested and will appear in court to be formally charged.

The illegal immigrants hail from Ethiopia while Mphande is from Thula Village under Traditional Authority (T/A) Kabunduli in Nkhatabay District.