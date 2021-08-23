Mwase names squad for WC qualifiers

Flames coach Meck Mwase has named his squad ahead of next month’s highly-anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Malawi is set to kick off the nation’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying second round campaign against Cameroon in Yaoundé on September 3 before hosting Mozambique at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg four days later.

Mwase addressed the media during a virtual press conference on Monday afternoon where he announced a 25-man preliminary squad for the two upcoming fixtures.

The local based players will re-group on Wednesday minus Nyasa Big Bullets players who will join camp on Thursday evening after their game against Red Lions.

The following is the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Brighton Munthali (Silver Strikers), Richard Chipuwa (Be Forward Wanderers), Ernest Kakhobwe (Nyasa Big Bullets)

Defenders: Stanley Sanudi (Be Forward Wanderers), Peter Cholopi (Be Forward Wanderers), Nickson Mwase (Silver Strikers), Limbikani Mzava (AmaZulu), Dennis Chembezi (Polokwane City), Charles Petro (Sheriff Tiraspol), Kieran Ngwenya (Aberdeen), Gomezgani Chirwa (Nyasa Big Bullets).

Midfielders: Chikoti Chirwa (Red Lions), Peter Banda (Simba SC), Chimwemwe Idana (Nyasa Big Bullets), Micium Mhone (Blue Eagles), John Banda (UD Songo) Yamikani Chester (Be Forward Wanderers), Gerald Phiri Jnr (Baroka FC), Tawonga Chimodzi (Omon Aradippou), Mike Mkwate (Polokwane FC), Francisco Madinga (FC Dila Gori)

Strikers: Vincent Nyangulu (Be Forward Wanderers) Richard Mbulu (Baroka FC), Gabadinho Mhango (Orlando Pirates), Khuda Muyaba (Polokwane FC).

Source: FAM