Kunje found with case to answer

Former Commissioner of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Linda Kunje and her driver have been found with a case to answer in a matter in which the two are accused of obstructing President Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy.

Chief Resident Magistrate Austin Banda of Zomba registry has ruled today that the two should stand trial over the case.

Defense lawyer, Christopher Masanje, said he is ready with the defence. A date will be set for full trial when the defence is expected to start parading witnesses.

Kunje and the driver, Jones Tewesa, were arrested in December last year for failing to stop for Chakwera’s convoy along the Blantyre Zomba road.

At the time, Kunje was still a MEC commissioner and was travelling from Mangochi to Blantyre. The two were told by traffic police officers to give way to the presidential convoy but they allegedly ignored the officers.

In a related issue, Police in Mzuzu have arrested a truck driver for obstructing the President’s convoy. The incident happened along the M1 road in Mzimba yesterday.