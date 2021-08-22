Activist Chimkombero preaches gospel through music

Environmental Activist Maloto Chimkombero has released Mdaponda, a victorious song in which a Christian is celebrating after overcoming all challenges through the power of Jesus Christ.

Chimkombera told Malawi24 that what motivated him to come with up the Afro Jazz Fusion genre song is how the devil torments people and how God come to their rescue through fulfillment of his promises.

He explained that Mdaponda it is a victorious song in which a Christian is celebrating that he/she has overcome all challenges through the power of Jesus Christ.

“So that Christian narrates how the devil made his/her life difficult through joblessness, poverty, lack of marriage, gossiping and sickness, however God made a way for breakthrough”,

” The song is not selective in terms of age group. People of all ages can relate their life experiences with the message of the song”, Chimkombero elaborated.

He added that he wants to minister the word of God through music because he believes that God gave him the talent for the glory of His name. Chimkombero further said that he will make sure that he preaches Jesus to generations so that people have to commit their lives fully to Jesus Christ after listening to his songs.

According to Chimkombero, he is also working on Extend Play called Wama Honorable and the project is comprised of songs that worship and praise God for his unfailing love, mercies and grace.

“I will be releasing other promotional songs as the arrangement is that the whole project shall be released by the end of this year. Yes, I will release more songs which are part of Wama Honorable E.P,” he said.

Mdaponda has been officially released this week and its video will be available next week. People can download the song on malawimusic.com and the video will be available on my YouTube channel.

The song was produced by Kingsley Tembenu of King of Strings Records in Biwi Township of Lilongwe.