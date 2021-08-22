Chakwera to travel to Zambia on Tuesday

President Lazarus Chakwera will travel to Zambia on Tuesday to attend the inauguration of ceremony of Hakainde Hichilema, President-elect of Zambia.

The ceremony will be held in Lusaka the same day at Heroes Stadium and several African leaders including Description Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana are expected to attend.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said it will release details about the trip later.

The ceremony comes days after Chakwera assumed the chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community.

Chakwera will be undertaking his third trip to Zambia since he was elected in June last year.

The Malawi leader went to Zambia last year for bilateral talks with President Edgar Lungu. Chakwera also travelled to Zambia last month for the funeral of former President Kenneth Kaunda.

Zambia’s president elect Hichilema was elected in the August 12 presidential elections where he defeated President Lungu.