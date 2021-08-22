Bullets drop vital points

Nyasa Big Bullets have dropped vital points away to Mzuzu Warriors as the battle for the TNM Super League title continues.

The people’s team played to a goalless draw against Mzuzu Warriors on Sunday afternoon for the team to return in Blantyre with just a point from two games as on Saturday they were defeated by Moyale Barracks 1-0.

Relegation threatened Mzuzu based side started very well in the first half as they penetrated through Bullets half for several times as only lucky was not on their side.

Despite making so many changes, Bullets could not find back of the net as two well taken free kick close to the 18 yards of the home side did not bear any fruits.

In the second half, Warriors could have stunned the visitors in the dying minutes as Temwa Msowoya’s well taken free kick was saved by Bullets’ goalie Richard Chimbamba.

Warriors found another chance again but Uchizi Vunga’s header connected from a corner kick was saved by Chimbamba for his side to secure a point after the match.

In an interview, Bullets head coach Calisto Pasuwa said it was a crucial match as the home side is running away from relegation but he was quick to say his team will fight up to the end as chances of retaining the title are still high.

“It was a good game, our friends came well prepared, we tried to fight on as you know we have not rested having played on three games in less than a week.

“We will fight until the end of the season, we still have chances of grabbing the title, we’ll go back and prepare for the remaining games,” he said.

On his part, Warriors gaffer Gilbert Chirwa praised his boys for the performance and he said they will fight up to the end to see if they will survive the chop.

“We played very well today, we got so many chances though we did not find goals, anyway I am happy for my boys who have gave it all today,” he said.

Vunga of the Mzuzu based side went home with man of the match award having displayed superb performance.

Following the result, Bullets are still on top of the table with 49 points from 24 matches while Mzuzu Warriors are first from bottom with 17 points and are remaining with just four matches to wrap up the season