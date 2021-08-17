Maranatha Academy moves to Thyolo

After being evicted from the Matindi campus over rental disagreements with the landlord, Maranatha Boys Academy has been moved to ASTEP premises at Luchenza in Thyolo.

This is according to Maranatha Academy’s Director Enerst Kaonga who was speaking on Monday at a press briefing which was held in Blantyre.

Kaonga said the school has entered into agreement with ASTEP Private School at Luchenza in Thyolo to accommodate the students from next Monday so as to ensure that learning continues as form 2 and form 4 students are preparing for exams very soon.

He added that parents should not worry about the movements claiming the new campus has good environment for learning and students who have been sent home after staying at White House Lodge over the last weekend, will have to be at the new campus this Sunday.

“Maranatha Academy is unstoppable. We cannot allow our students to suffer. They will go back to school on Sunday and resume classes on Monday on August 23. ASTEP is a good environment for learning and we want to assure parents not to panic.

“We don’t want this to be an excuse when it comes to exam results and we are seeing ourselves hammering again this year. Maranatha will remain Maranatha despite this hard time we are passing through,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Blantyre High Court, Commercial Division has sent back an application by lawyers representing Maranatha Academy on an injunction against eviction of Students at Matindi campus.

The court has since directed that the school files the application before the Judge who authorized sheriffs to close the school of which Kaonga said his lawyers has done so already.

Last week on Friday, Matindi campus landlord Elvis Nselebo engaged his lawyers to ask sheriffs close the facility as he is claiming K35 million rental balances which Kaonga is challenging to have paid him already.