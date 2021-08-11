Dedza Police told to safeguard Kalinyeke tollgate

Roads Funds Administration has asked police officers in Dedza to provide adequate security at Kalinyeke tollgate to ensure that there is no illegal vending and to protect the tollgate from vandals.

The call was made by Roads Funds Administration Public Relations Officer, Masauko Mbalako on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Dedza Police Station when he addressed officers in readiness for the operation of Kalinyeke tollgate.

Mbalako urged the police officers to formulate strategies that will make the place safe and conducive environment for both motorists and residents living near the tollgate.

He further emphasized on the negative impact of illegal vending and vandalism of property saying such acts can suppress the objectives towards the development of the country.

Reacting to Mbalako’s remarks, Dedza Police Station Officer In-Charge, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mwizamose Nyoni said the station has taken note of the call made by Roads Funds Administration and promised to do the needful to ensure that the tollgate premises are well secured.

Nyoni further said police officers will soon start conducting massive awareness campaigns with local leaders and their subjects around the tollgate area as one way of making them well informed on the development.

She added that police will also deploy its officers to offer security services around the area and will not tolerate illegal vending to take place at the tollgate.

On his part, National Coordinator for Community Policing, Deputy Commissioner of Police Obrey Nyirenda who was the guest of honour asked officials who represented the District Commissioner to observe roads regulations and engage other stakeholders before the council offer pieces of land to anyone near the tollgate.

Nyirenda then said that the 30 meters away from tarmac should always be observed.

Chief Education Officer, Chawa Kamwanza, Director of Administration, Yohane Bilesi, Group village headman Chifisi and Group village woman Mzengeleza were among the participants.