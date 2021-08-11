Government calls for more NGO engagement in agricultural sector

By George Banda

Government has urged Non Governmental Organizations- NGOs to implement interventions aimed at achieving sustainable growth in the Agricultural industry.

Director of Agricultural Extension Services Dr Jerome Nkhoma made the call at a farmer field school for extension workers in Zomba.

Nkhoma said: “As government we have all the standards, information and technologies to reach out to more farmers hence the need for Non Governmental Organizations- NGOs to fully engage it when implementing their programs.

“We encourage NGOs to enter into agreement with the Ministry of Agriculture so that we can deliver quality services to the communities” said Nkhoma.

He said through the farmer field schools, government is training extension workers on how to implement different technologies in the Agricultural Sector.

Currently, government is training extension workers under the Malawi Resilience and Disaster Risk Management Project (MRDRMP) designed to address both drought and flood emergencies.

Technical Team Member of the MRDRMP Enock Whayo described the 3 year project as a success of the Malawi Drought Resilience and Recovery project and the Malawi Flood Emergency program.