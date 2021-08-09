Silver pull out of Confederations Cup: Say decision outweighs consequences

Malawi Super League giants Silver Strikers FC have officially pulled out of the 2021/2022 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederations Cup.

The club has made the decision on the grounds that head coach Daniel Kabwe is not qualified to coach the team at CAF Inter-Club matches as he holds a CAF B Coaching Licence and a UEFA B Coaching License instead of CAF A Coaching Licence as per the requirement set by CAF.

The Area 47 based side has released a statement, saying they had submitted the name of McDonald Mtetemera as the head coach because he has the CAF A Coaching Licence but since he was suspended by the club last week, it means the team has no qualified coach to stand on the technical bench during matches.

“Silver Strikers FC would like to inform its supporters and the general public of its decision to withdraw from the CAF Confederations Cup. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) set CAF A Licence as a basic mandatory requirement for all head coaches and CAF B Licence for Assistant Coaches in the 2021/2022 CAF Inter-Clubs competitions, those who do not fulfill the requirement would not be allowed to be on the technical bench during matches.

“To conform to the requirements, Mr. McDonald Mtetemera was registered as Head Coach since he holds a CAF a Licence and Mr. Daniel Kabwe who holds a CAF B Licence and UEFS B Licence as his deputy. Recently, Mr. McDonald Mtetemera has been suspended pending investigations. His availability cannot be guaranteed until the matter is fully investigated and concluded.”

“Following the unforeseeable events surrounding our technical panel, it is with deep regret that the club’s Board of Directors has advised that the team withdraws from the tournament forthwith. We have made this decision having taken into account different options and their consequential events and the decision now outweighs the consequences,” reads the statement signed by Chief Executive Officer Thoko Chimbali.

The decision to pull out of the competition will attract a fine and a possible two-year ban from CAF Inter-Club competitions for two editions as the club had already registered to take part in the competition.

The last time they participated in CAF Confederations Cup was in 2018 where they got eliminated by Gabonese side’ A. O CMS.

Meanwhile, the Central Bankers have fired Chairperson for the Board of Directors Victor Madhlopa who has since been replaced by Rodrick Chataika.

Madhlopa made headlines last week when he announced the firing of Kabwe’s led technical panel after Silver lost to Nyasa Big Bullets 2-1 in the Super League only to reverse the decision days later.

“We are pleased to announce that, at its meeting on 5th August 2021, the Board of Silver Strikers Company Limited elected Mr. Rodrick Chattaika as the Chairperson of the Board of the company. Mr. Chattaika replaces Dr. Victor Madhlopa. Mr. Chattaika has served in the Board of Silver Strikers Company Limited for over six years and holds a Masters in Business Administration with extensive experience in corporate management and institutional administration. Currently, Mr. Chattaika is serving as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Institute (SMEDI).”

“Silver Strikers Company Limited values the usual cooperation it has with all football stakeholders in Malawi; we strongly appreciate and recognise their collaborative support to the Board of the company,” reads another statement from the club.