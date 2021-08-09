Malawi Energy Minister, Aford leader arrested

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Energy Minister Newton Kambala, AFORD President Chakufwa Chihana and presidential advisor Chris Chaima Banda over interference in fuel supply contracts.

ACB Principal Public Relations Officer Egritta Ndala has confirmed the arrests.

Ndala said the bureau received a complaint alleging corruption in the way National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) conducted the process to award contracts to supply fuel.

She added that the bureau also received another complaint alleging interference and meddling into NOCMA’s contracts to supply fuel for the year 2020/2021.

“The Anti-Corruption Bureau instituted investigations and restricted the contract. On 6th August, 2021, the Bureau lifted the restriction as the investigation in the first complaint did not establish any offence.

“In the second complaint, the investigation established that Hon. Newton Kambala, Minister of Energy, attempted to influence NOCMA to award contracts of 2020/2021

fuel supply for the advantage of Orxy, Finergy and Trifugira Fuel companies.

” Mr. Enock Chihana, President of Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) and Mr. Chris Chaima Banda, Presidential Adviser on Strategy aided and abetted Hon. Newton Kambala when he attempted to influence the award of the contract to supply 40000 metric tons of fuel to a company known as Finergy.”

The three are expected to appear before court after the bureau interviews them.

Meanwhile, President Lazarus Chakwera’s executive assistant Sean Kampondeni says the president has been informed about the arrest of the Minister and he will take actions after conducting an inquiry.