Farmer, businesspersons win in Airtel Yabeba

A farmer and two businesspersons emerged as K1 million winners on Wednesday in the 11th Airtel Yabeba draw.

Paska Jusa, a farmer based at Chididi Turnoff in Nsanje, said he will use the money to build a house.

Allan Chimbiya who is a small-scale businessperson from Mangochi also won K1 million. Chimbiya said he was very happy with the win and will use the money to invest in his business

The third winner during the draw was another small-Mwanza based scale businessperson Bertha Gondwe.

“I am very happy as I was not expecting this. With the current economic hardships, this is big news for me. I will invest the money in my business,” she said.

Airtel acting Marketing Director Thokozani Sande said the company has seen a good response from old and new customers and the company is grateful for the support.

“We have seen people from over 20 districts across the country including students, farmers, businessperson winning and this is good because the prize money K1 million will uplift their lives.

“Some customers have expressed doubts over the promotion but customers should know that Airtel only calls using +265121,” said Sande.

Through Airtel Yabeba, the telecommunications company has so far created 48 millionaires. One lucky customer is also expected to win K5 million in the final draw to be held this month.