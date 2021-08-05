Mutharika feeling better

Former President Peter Mutharika is now feeling better and a new date for his interview with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is expected to be set, his lawyers have confirmed.

The former President’s lawyer Samuel Tembenu has told the local media that Mutharika is feeling better than he was last week.

Mutharika is expected to be interviewed by the ACB over allegations that his Taxpayer Identification Number (TPIN) was used for importation of bags of cement worth K1.5 billion without duty being paid.

An interview was supposed to be held on July 28 but was postponed because Mutharika was not feeling well.

The cancellation also came a day after Mutharika had warned that he will exercise his right to remain silent during the interview.

“In my view, all this is sustained political witchhunt by a state institution. If I, as a former head of state, must be called to answer these questions, then fairness demands that every previous president and vice president now living be called upon to explain how their TPIN has been used,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika is not a suspect in the case but the ACB reportedly wants to understand how Mutharika’s aides allegedly abused the president’s right to import goods duty free.

Former State House chief of staff Peter Mukhito, Mutharika’s former bodyguard Norman Chisale, former Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) deputy commissioner general Roza Mbilizi and businessperson Mahmed Shafee Chunara are the suspects who have so far appeared before court over the issue.