20 people injured in road accident  

A motor vehicle registration number CP 9348 overturned on the M9 road in Chitipa on Wednesday, leaving at least 20 people injured.

Chitipa Police Spokesperson Hope Nyalinyali said the accident happened at a place called Elephant tree when the Mitsubishi canter which carried 25 passengers was travelling from Chitipa to Nthalire.

According to Nyalinyali, most of the injured persons were taken to the district’s hospital while 5 were taken to Wenya Health Center where two of them were treated as out-patients.

Meanwhile, Police have rejected reports that 10 people died during the accident.

The accident has happened days after another accident in Ntcheu where a coaster collided with two trucks. Twenty one people were killed during the accident.