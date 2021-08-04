Man sentenced to 120 years in prison for raping three children

A 39-year-old man who raped three children has been sentenced to 120 years in prison.

High Court Judge Chimwemwe Kamowa has handed Stanford Phiri a 40-year sentence for each rape case but the sentences will run concurrently which means he will spend 40 years in prison.

Phiri raped the girls aged seven, eight and nine on January 17, 2021 in Embangweni, Mzimba.

The girls are expected to be taken to St John of God for counselling on the High Court’s order.

The rape case was first heard by Mzimba Senior Resident Magistrate Mathews Msiska and was later referred to Mzuzu High Court.

Another case that was referred to the High Court involved a man aged 40 who was sentenced to 14 years in prison by the lower court.

Kamowa has since extended the sentence to 26 years in prison.