‘Jakobo’ dies

Legendary actor Eric Mabedi who was fondly known as Jakobo in theatre circles has died.

According to Mabedi’s younger brother, the actor has succumbed to Covid-19 at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre.

Jakobo hails from Thumbwe village in Chiradzulu district. He was part of the famous Izeki ndi Jakobo duo.

He was a popular figure in stage drama, comic movies and adverts. The list of his associated acts includes Bon Kalindo who is popularly known as Winiko.

His death comes a few days after the nation lost another artist Sweeney Chimkango. The musician cum broadcaster also succumbed to Covid-19.