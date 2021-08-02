Ntcheu accident: Chakwera declares two days of national mourning

President Lazarus Chakwera has declared two days of national mourning following the death of 21 people in an accident in Ntcheu.

Secretary to the President and Cabinet Zangazanga Chikhosi said in a statement on Sunday that today (August 2) and tomorrow are days of national mourning and all national flags are expected to fly at half-mast in honour of the victims.

The accident occurred along the M1 road at Lizulu on Sunday, 1st August at 1:30 am.

Twenty-one people (18 adults and three children under the age of three) died while nine sustained various degree of injuries when a 36-seater coaster they were travelling in collided with a truck.

The departed and the injured were part of a Nchalo-based women’s guild (commonly referred to as Chi Secret) who had paid a visit to their Ntcheu counterparts on Thursday and were heading back home.

Following the accident, Government provided coffins, transportation and financial support towards funeral arrangements to 21 families whose relations died in a road accident in Ntcheu District.

Government has also provided financial support to the injured persons to cater for expenses during their stay in hospital.

Speaking at Dedza District Hospital during a ceremony organised to see off members of the bereaved families and the injured who have since been referred to Chikwawa District Hospital, Deputy Director of Disaster Response at DODMA Fyawupi Mwafongo said the government was deeply saddened by the accident.

In his remarks, District Commissioner for Ntcheu Francis Matewere commended government for the in-kind, financial and moral support.