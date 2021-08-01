21 people killed in three-vehicle collision

Twenty-one people have died in a collision involving two trucks and a coaster on the M1 road at Lizulu in Ntcheu.

Ntcheu District Council spokesperson Maston Kaiya the accident occurred said close to Bomba filling station on Sunday 1st August at 1:30 am.

The coaster which had 27 female passengers travelling to Chikwawa got stuck underneath the truck.

Police and hospital emergency rescue team arrived the and took the injured as well as dead bodies to Dedza District Hospital.

According to Kaiya, 19 dead bodies were removed from the coaster.

Meanwhile, Vice President Saulos Chilima has expressed sadness over the tragic road accident.

“My heart is with the bereaved families for the loss of their loved ones. Government will ensure that we assist the affected families with the necessary assistance as they go through this difficult and trying period, said Chilima in a statement.