President Chakwera expected to arrive today

President Lazarus Chakwera is expected to arrive in Malawi today from the United Kingdom where he attended the Global Education Summit.

State House says the president will arrive through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe and will hold a press conference starting from 13:30 PM.

Chakwera left Malawi on Sunday, July 25 to attend the global education summit at the invitation of by Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson and President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya who co-hosted the summit.

The Malawi leader’s trip attracted controversy as he was accused of travelling to attend a virtual summit and faulted for including family members in his delegation.

In an interview with the BBC, Chakwera argued that his family members – First Lady Monica Chakwera, son in-law Sean Kampondeni and daughter Violet – had roles o play during the trip.

Through the summit, the United Kingdom pledged £37 million pounds (about K41.9) billion towards supporting the teaching of Mathematics and to keep girls in school.

During the trip, Chakwera met British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and they agreed to work together on scaling up the use of green technologies in Malawi. The Malawi leader also had a meeting with President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta.

On Friday, Chakwera delivered an address at Chatham House, met with leaders of the Malawian community in the UK and hosted Samson Kambalu, the celebrated Malawian artist whose sculpture of John Chilembwe will be displayed in London’s Trafalgar Square next year.