Malawi runs out of Covid-19 vaccine, again!

A week after Malawi received Covid-19 vaccine donated by the French Government, vaccination centres across the country have again run out of vaccine.

In Lilongwe, Director of Health and Social Services Alinafe Mbewe Tambala has confirmed in a statement today that there is no vaccine in all district’s delivery points.

In Zomba, Covid-19 vaccine had also run out by Thursday.

Malawi received 192,00 doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine last week and the vaccination exercise which was halted last month resumed on Monday.

Ministry of Health statistics show that about 50,000 people were vaccinated across Malawi between Thursday and Friday.

Cumulatively, 447,525 and 133,032 people have received the first dose and second dose respectively. A total of 580,557 vaccine doses have been administered in the country since March.

According to Deputy Minister of Health, Chrissy Kalamula, the ministry expects to receive 302,400 doses of Johnson & Johnson (J & J) on 6th August and 119,200 doses of AstraZeneca within next 2 weeks.

A consignment of 160,800 doses of AstraZeneca is also expected this month while another consignment of 360, 000 doses of AstraZeneca will arrive early September. Before the end of September, the Ministry expects to receive 372, 000 doses of Pfizer vaccine