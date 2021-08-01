Devotion: Don’t limit him

Isaiah 48: 21 ” They did not thirst when he led them through the deserts; he made water flow for them from the rock; he split the rock and the water gushed out.”

There are hardly any waters in desert. But that wasn’t a limit to our big God. He created a way for thousands to have water in the desert and nobody died of thirst.

Isaiah 43:19 “Behold, I am doing a new thing; now it springs forth, do you not perceive it? I will make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert.”

He even challenged us again by making a highway in the sea. When man’s wisdom couldn’t figure out how the Israelites could cross the sea within a short time, he opened up a highway for them and they crossed to safer place.

Isaiah 43 : 16 ” Thus says the LORD, who makes a way in the sea, a path in the mighty waters..”

There is nothing too hard for Him.

Jeremiah 32 : 27 ” Behold, I am the LORD, the God of all flesh: is there anything too hard for me?”

He said same words when He was addressing the issue of Sarah. They called her barren but God declared her the Mother of nations. God told her a son will be born of her because there is nothing too hard with Him.

Genesis 18 : 14 ” Is anything too hard for the LORD? At the appointed time I will return to you about this time next year, and Sarah shall have a son.”

With God all things are possible. Therefore don’t ever say that some situation in your life is impossible to be sorted out.

Matthew 19:26 – “Jesus looked at them and said. ‘With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.”

Affirm that all things are possible with God. Also affirm that all things are possible to them that believe.

Mark 9:23 (BBE) “And Jesus said to him, If you are able! All things are possible to him who has faith.”

CONFESSION

I believe that nothing is too hard for God. He is above every situation and circumstances and therefore I will never limit Him now and forever. In Jesus Name. Amen