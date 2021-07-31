JTI says it believes in investing in future leaders

JTI Leaf Malawi says it believes in investing in young people who are the future leaders and promoters of the company.

The statement was said in Lilongwe when the company hosted a career fair for graduates from Malawian universities.

The fair is under Make it Bright, an internship program that allows graduates from both private and public universities to work at the company and attain work experience.

Speaking at the career fair, JTI Leaf Malawi Corporate Affairs and Communications Director said the internship program gives Malawian graduates an opportunity to attain work experience required by companies.

Kakhome added that the main objective of the programme is to provide Malawian youths with vital experience, which in essence is the bedrock for their career development.

“This initiative by JTI therefore aids our graduates to become marketable in workplaces. This is an initiative that instills hope in the youths that they can be mentored into renowned professionals, explained Kakhome.

He went on to say that every year universities produce talented young men with fresh ideas that can steer organizations to greater innovation heights.

However, he said, it becomes a tall order for these young talents to get opportunities to join companies and showcase the talents they have, often times because of lack experience.

“We want young talents to become part of the international community and get professional coaching while at the same time, JTI gets fresh ideas from bright minds straight out of universities,” said Kakhome.

JTI has been holding career fairs, providing work opportunities from fresh graduates without any work experience, for more than five year.

Former Graduate Trainee Memory Nuka encouraged the trainees to put all their efforts in the program to become one of the successful people.