Man sentenced to 4 years in jail for burglary and theft in Balaka

Balaka first grade magistrate’s court has sentenced a 21-year-old man to four years in prison with hard labour for breaking into a house and stealing items worth K262,500.

Balaka Police Public Relations Officer Sergeant Precious Makuta identified the man as Mayeso James.

According to Makuta, State prosecutor sub Inspector Layton Kachikondo, told the court that Mayeso committed the offence during the night of 5th to 6th March, 2021 at Magombo village traditional authority Chanthunya in the district where he broke into a dwelling house and stole 1 Hisense smart phone, 3 speakers, 1 home theatre and a bicycle, all to the total value of K262,500.

Following the report to the police formation, investigations were made that led to the arrest of James and the recovery of the stollen items.

In court, James was convicted of Burglary and theft under sections 309 (a)and 278 of penal codes respectively.

In his ruling, first grade magistrate Phillip Chibwana concurred with the state on the need for a meaningful custodial sentence upon the convict.

He finally granted him a custodial sentence of 4 months with hard labor for Burglary and 1year with hard labor for Theft but the sentences will run concurrently.

Mayeso James hails from Magombo village traditional authority Chanthunya in Balaka district.