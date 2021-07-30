Moyale Barracks Volleyball teams begin preparations for international tournament

Moyale Barracks Men’s and Women’s volleyball teams have started preparations for the Mzuzu international Volleyball Tournament which will be held in August.

According to coach Aron Phiri, both Moyale men and Moyale Queens will participate in the tournament with the aim of winning the trophy.

“As Moyale volleyball team we are ready and our preparations are going well and we are sure to showcase the talent that our players have, and we will be going back with the trophy in front of our Commanding Officer at the Barracks,” said Phiri.

However, Phiri mentioned some challenges that need to be addressed. He said the team only has two balls which are not enough and they are also lacking training kits.

In his remarks, Team manager for Moyale Volleyball Ronald Jaxy Jalani said they also need a good net and will also require transportation and accommodation water and refreshments during the tournament period.

Moyale who are also known as The Lions of Kaning’ina are the reigning Champions of the Vale National Championship and also Raiply National Championship. They are 5-time winners of the NRVL Champions.

This will be the first time for Mzuzu City to host an International Volleyball tournament and according to Volleyball Association of Malawi, Tanzania Mbeya XI and two teams from Zambia namely Chalube and Nkhwazi Volleyball clubs will take part.

Malawian teams expected to participate include Kamuzu Barracks, Thunders, Wolfs, Raiply and others.

The tournament is expected to be held at Katoto Volleyball Courts in Mzuzu.