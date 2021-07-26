Man fined K300,000 over medical drugs

First Grade Magistrate Court Mponela in Dowa has ordered a 50-year-old man to pay K300,000 for being found in possession of medical drugs without licence.

Mponela police publicist sergeant Macpatson Msadala has identified the convict as Amos Kapondamseche aged 50, who comes from Kabundula village in the area of Traditional Authority Dzoole in Dowa District.

Msadala said the court through the state prosecutor Station Prosecution Officer (SPO) Assistant Superintendent Gladys Jentala heard that on July 20, 2021 during noon hours, detectives from Mponela Police received information that Kapondamseche was keeping and selling medical drugs suspected to be from government hospitals.

Upon following the information, a team of detectives from Mponela Police conducted a search to the house of Kapondamseche where assorted medical drugs were found.

The drugs included 64 tablets of albendazole, 32 capsules of chrophenicol, 54 capsules of tetracycline, 230 tablets of DCN, 2500 tablets of ferrous Surphate, 48 tablets of Vitamin B and 4 bottles of ARVs.

Appearing before court, Kapondamseche pleaded guilty to the charge of found in possession of medical drugs without licence which contravenes to section 35 sub section (1) of Pharmacy, Medicines and poison board.

First Grade Magistrate Anthony Banda Kapondamseche to pay K300 000 or in default to be in prison for 36 months to deter would be other offenders.