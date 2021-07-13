Thyolo Council offices closed over Covid-19

Covid-19 has hit Thyolo District Council, forcing District Commissioner for Thyolo Douglas Moffat to order closure of the offices.

According to Moffat, three staff members at the council have so far tested positive for Covid-19.

Moffat said through an internal Memo that the Director of Health Services in the district will conduct a disinfection exercise from 13 to 14 July 2021.

“Therefore, offices will be closed for this period to prevent further spread of the virus at the working place and also to allow disinfectors carry out disinfection exercise without disturbance,” said Moffat.

As of July 12, Thyolo District had registered 114 active Covid-19 cases.

Yesterday, Malawi registered 232 new COVID-19 cases, 67 new recoveries and

six new deaths.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 39,418 cases including 1,256 deaths and 33,921 recoveries. The country has 4,009 active cases.