Institute of Marketing in Malawi donates to the needy in Lilongwe

Institute of Marketing in Malawi has donated assorted items to Chikondano and Mphatso orphan care centre at Area 25 in Lilongwe.

In an interview with Malawi24, President of the Institute, Isabel Kachinjika said that they thought it wise to donate the resources which include blankets, shoes and toys to the children.

She noted that being in the month of July everyone deserves to be warm enough including the orphans.

“We chose Chikondano because it is one of the orphanages that carter a lot of orphans who came from different homes and backgrounds, we have also donated some items at a certain orphanage in Blantyre,” she said

She added that as marketers they want to make sure that the youths who are future marketers and customers are in a comfortable environment where they are able to learn properly.

In his remarks, Administrator of the Orphanage, Enock Mphande thanked the Institute for the timely donation saying it will go a long way in supporting the children.

Mphande worried that the orphanage has been facing challenges when it comes to food sourcing and school fees for the those who are in Secondary schools.

Chikondano and Mphatso Orphanage Care Centers have 125 children aged from 3 to 21.

They provide education services more especially nursery.