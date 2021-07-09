Chakwera’s Brussels’ daughter obtained degree from ‘Jerusalem’ University

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed as a diplomat to Brussels his daughter Violent who allegedly obtained her degree from unaccredited institution.

Her LinkedIn profile, which has 100 followers, shows that she has a bachelor’s degree in tourism and travels from Amity University.

Amity was recently banned in Malawi for operating in the country without accreditation.

Her profile shows that she enrolled with the institution in 2018 and claims to have completed her degree 2 years later.

She also claims on her profile to have an IATA training certification.

She has worked as reservation sales agent for Kenyan Airways and Malawi airlines.

Malawi24 is yet to obtain a comment from the newly appointed diplomat on her papers and qualification for the job.

As leader of opposition then, President Chakwera bashed the tradition of appointing to diplomatic roles people whose only qualification is being a related by either blood or tribe to the President.

He said the malpractice is only used to loot public funds.

Chakwera has not commented on his change of heart.