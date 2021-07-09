State House Head of Marketing Martha Chikuni dies

State House Head of Marketing Martha Chikuni has died at Mwaiwathu Hospital in Blantyre.

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako has confirmed.

“Martha was a fine, hardworking and friendly personality who had an open heart for all. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” said Kazako.

A statement posted on the State House Facebook page says President Lazarus Chakwera is saddened at the death of Chikuni. Chakwera has conveyed condolences to the bereaved family and all Malawians.

At State House, Chikuni communicated and marketed the president’s policies and government’s agenda.

Vice President Saulos Chilima said he was struck with grief and he prayed to God to receive Chikuni’s soul with mercy and grant her peaceful rest.

Her friends also took to Facebook to mourn Chikuni.

“We had so many plans together my dear friend but God has taken you. You were my all-time friend. You showed me what true friendship is, now who will I turn to? I was waiting for you to call me that you’re out of the hospital since I couldn’t come see you pompa apa. Now you’re gone. I had great news for you my love. Now, I’ll celebrate alone,” said Patience Msaka.