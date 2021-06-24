Man gets 6 years for burglary, theft

Balaka First Grade Magistrate court has sentenced a 22-year-old man to six years in jail for breaking in to a house and stealing items valued at K120,000.

Balaka police station Deputy publicist Sergeant Precious Makuta has identified the suspect as Davie Nchenga.

The court heard through state prosecutor Sub Inspector Liston Sabola, that on the night of 10th and 11th May, 2021; Nchenga broke into the dwelling house of Abdul Stambuli at Kaumphawi village and went away with 1 Duvet, 4 Blankets and 2 bags of maize, valued at K120,000.

The owner of the house realized in the morning about the missing items.

Nchenga was arrested by the community who got suspicious of him as he was offering for sale the stolen items.

During court proceeding, he pleaded not guilty to the charge, prompting the state to parade five witnesses who proved the case beyond all reasonable doubt.

First Grade Magistrate Phillip Chibwana slapped the convict with 6-year jail term for Burglary and a year for Theft. The sentences will run concurrently.

Davie Nchenga, hails from Mponda village, Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka district.