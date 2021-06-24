Malawi Health Equity Network calls for strict adherence to Covid-19 preventive measures

Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN) has called for strict adherence to preventive measures to stop further spread of the Covid-19.

Malawi Health Equity Network board member, Dr Fred Mwathengere, has said that with third wave here, there is need to follow all the precautionary measures.

Other health experts have also made an appeal to parents to keep their children safe and away from environments such as crowded places, they said this in reaction to the rising number of Covid-19 cases with under 5 children also being under attack.

Malawi has seen an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in recent days.

On Wednesday, the country registered 119 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths and 12 new admissions, the highest number of new cases, admissions and deaths since March 2021.

According to the Ministry of Health, 81.2% of the total cases reported from 1st June are locally transmitted and the same data shows that Blantyre District is contributing to about 42% of the total new cases from the same period.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo yesterday described the rise in new cases as worrisome.