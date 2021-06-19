Police officers urged to take every complaint seriously

Police officers in Dedza have been urged to take any complaint seriously and to enhance cooperation with communities they serve.

Dedza Police Officer In-Charge, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mwizamose Nyoni made the remarks at the police unit on Thursday, June 17, 2021 during her familiarization tour she is conducting in the jurisdiction.

The Officer In-Charge also reminded the officers to actively pay attention to the victims when they are telling their stories without interruption.

Nyoni further encouraged the officers to enhance co-operation with the public so that clients should freely and regularly report crime.

She further advised her fellow officers to conduct rural patrols focusing in areas prone to criminal activities and also to enforce farm-gate laws.

On behalf of fellow officers at the police unit, the unit In-Charge Alfred Kaliba hailed the Officer In-Charge for paying them a visit.

Kaliba said officers at the police unit will emulate everything that has been tackled.

Nyoni has intensified *”zero crime operation”* in a bid to reduce crime in the district.

Few days ago, Dedza Police intercepted a vehicle loaded with farm produce which was about to be smuggled into Mozambique.